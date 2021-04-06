Disneyland Reveals Reopening Details for Reservations and Ticketing

✖

With Disneyland set to reopen in just a few weeks, the official Disney Parks blog has detailed how fans will be able to return to the park, breaking down all of the pertinent information about reservations and important dates to remember before its reopening. The new blog post also breaks down the park's new hours, how to safely dine at the attractions, and details on parking. Whether you've already purchased tickets or are hoping to visit either Disneyland or California Adventure in the coming months, all of the information you need can now be easily accessed in one convenient place. You can head to the official Disney Parks blog for full details.

The Disney Parks blog details of reservations, "To enter Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park, both a theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than 3 households, in line with current state guidelines.

"The theme park reservation system will launch on April 12th, and guests with existing valid theme park tickets can begin making park reservations for the days that their ticket is valid. Theme park ticket sales will resume on April 15th, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations. As a reminder, ticket expiration dates were extended for many outstanding tickets. To accommodate as many types of ticket holders as possible, park reservations for select dates may be made available on a rolling basis. Ticket calendars will be updated on a rolling basis. Check for updated availability."

Important dates to remember are as follows:

April 9th: If you currently hold a theme park ticket, you can check available days for your 1-day ticket type beginning April 9th on Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates.

April 12th: The theme park reservation system will open no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 12th and guests who already have valid theme park tickets may begin making park reservations.

April 15th: Theme park ticket sales will resume no earlier than 8 a.m. PT on April 15th, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations.

