Disneyland Reveals New Enhancements to The Haunted Mansion Ride

The Haunted Mansion is scaring up some spooky home improvements at the Disneyland Resort. The classic attraction home to 999 happy haunts has updated its outside pet cemetery with freshly landscaped details, including new tails of tragedy, and has re-added yet another grim grinning ghost to greet guests: "April to December," a phantasmal portrait that ages before your eyes. Disney's famed fright-filled attraction will debut its many enhancements — including spirited new drapes, carpet, and wallpaper — when guests again walk the Haunted Mansion's hallowed halls after Disneyland Park reopens to California residents on April 30.

"We're thrilled with the response that we're seeing from our guests in terms of future reservations and intent to come back to our parks," The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek previously told Bloomberg Business about the Disneyland Resort, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I think that it's a function of two things. Number one, confidence that we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But also, a tremendous trust in our brand. You know, we've been able to operate across the world, at Walt Disney World [in Florida] for example, for the last nine months. We've done so responsibly. We've had the NBA bubble that was so successful. And I think guests know that Disney is going to do it right."

Chapek continued, "That brand trust really leads them to want to come back to our parks and experience the magic. They know that we're going to be responsible as we do that and they can have a great time." (A portrait is re-materializing inside The Haunted Mansion. Photo: Disney Parks) The Haunted Mansion is among the attractions that will be in operation when Disneyland Park re-opens on April 30. Below is a list of attractions and experiences that will be closed until a later date: Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters

Chip ’N Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Donald’s Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition

Goofy’s Playhouse

Jungle Cruise

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Mickey’s House/Meet Mickey

Minnie’s House

Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats

"The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here," Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. "We're excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place."

Parkgoers are encouraged to review important information about the resort’s phased reopening, including park reservation details, before Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park reopen on April 30, 2021. Avengers Campus, an all-new Marvel-themed area located inside Disney California Adventure, opens June 4 at the Disneyland Resort.