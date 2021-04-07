Disneyland Reveals Which Rides Will Be Closed When Park Reopens

✖

With Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure set to reopen at the end of the month, guests are already making plans to revisit the theme parks, but not all attractions will be in operation on April 30th, with the park revealing the full list of rides that will be in operation and, subsequently, which won't be. Unfortunately, a number of beloved experiences won't be available to guests, some due to announced renovations and others based on social distancing protocols preventing these experiences from being enjoyed to their full potential, with both Disneyland and California Adventure still aiming to resume operation of these rides further down the line.

The following attractions at Disneyland will not be in operation when the parks reopen on April 30th:

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters

Chip ’N Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Donald’s Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin’ Exposition

Goofy’s Playhouse

Jungle Cruise

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Mickey’s House/Meet Mickey

Minnie’s House

Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Star Wars Launch Bay

Storybook Land Canal Boats

The following rides at Disney's California Adventure will not be in operation when the parks reopen on April 30th:

Animation Academy

Boudin Bakery Tour

Golden Zephyr

Grizzly River Run

Red Car Trolley

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer’s Workshop

You can head to Disneyland's official site to see a complete list of experiences and attractions that will be in operation when the park reopens.

Earlier this week, the official Disney Parks blog revealed details of how guests can make reservations for the park in the coming months.

The Disney Parks blog details of reservations, "To enter Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park, both a theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up. Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than 3 households, in line with current state guidelines.

"The theme park reservation system will launch on April 12th, and guests with existing valid theme park tickets can begin making park reservations for the days that their ticket is valid. Theme park ticket sales will resume on April 15th, and guests without park tickets may begin purchasing tickets and making park reservations. As a reminder, ticket expiration dates were extended for many outstanding tickets. To accommodate as many types of ticket holders as possible, park reservations for select dates may be made available on a rolling basis. Ticket calendars will be updated on a rolling basis. Check for updated availability."

You can head to the official Disney Parks blog for full details.