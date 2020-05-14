Here's When Disneyland and Walt Disney World Could Reopen

✖

When will Disneyland and Walt Disney World reopen? Well, Disneyland in Shanghai opened this week, but the parks in the United States might take a bit longer to get up and running. Walt Disney World’s outlook is much sunnier than things over in The Golden State. Experts think that July 2020 will be an excellent prospective date for the Florida-based Disney park. Their state began reopening on May 4th, and Walt Disney World’s website is currently taking reservations from July 1. Two thousand hotel bookings have already been registered at the Disney Resort hotels in Orlando. So, the safe money is probably on the Florida park opening first.

However, over in California, things are very different. Governor Gavin Newsmen has been blunt about the prospects of high-density attractions like Disneyland reopening. His plans for reopening the state include this critical final step: “End of stay at home order -- reopening highest-risk experiences and venues, including concerts, convention centers, sports with live audiences, once therapeutics have been developed.” Now, that last part might be the most important overall. Only once therapeutics have been developed. California is currently in about stage 2 of 4. So, the timetable for Disneyland’s opening remains unclear.

If you’re craving for some Disney fun, Disney Springs is beginning it’s staggered opening this month. The park put out some information for visitors before they hit the area.

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and Disney Resort hotels.”

“As we continue to monitor conditions, and with the health of Guests and Disney Cast Members at the forefront of our planning, we are making several operational changes. Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both Cast Members and Guests, limited-contact Guest Services, and additional safety training for Cast Members. We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries, and we’re also talking to our unions as we prepare for some Cast Members to return to work.”

“During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking, and operating hours. Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can.”

