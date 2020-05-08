Disney Fans Celebrate Disney Springs Reopening This Month

Disney fans are cautiously excited that Disney Springs is reopening this month and letting people know about it on Twitter. The park announced the news on their website earlier today and it marks a big step to getting things back on track. Shanghai’s Disneyland location is scheduled to make a go of it pretty soon and many are waiting with bated breath to see how that move goes. If China’s experience proves successful, the path forward becomes abundantly more clear. The company is going to need all the help it can get in the coming weeks to steady the ship.

Just this week, Disney had its credit rating lowered by an agency as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Some would expect that a business founded upon theme parks, movie studios, and cruise lines would struggle in the wake of an illness that kept the world inside for an extended period. However, getting things back to normal could be a tall task for the entertainment giant. Earlier estimates said that Disney was losing more than $350,000 a day from the closures of the parks alone and that was more than a month ago at this point. Disney Springs getting going is the first small step back to normalcy for the House of Mouse.

Here are the facts that Disney wants people to know before they visit:

“Following the guidance of government and health officials, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and Disney Resort hotels.”

“As we continue to monitor conditions, and with the health of Guests and Disney Cast Members at the forefront of our planning, we are making several operational changes. Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both Cast Members and Guests, limited-contact Guest Services, and additional safety training for Cast Members. We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries, and we’re also talking to our unions as we prepare for some Cast Members to return to work.”

“During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking, and operating hours. Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can.”

Those looking for more information can head to disneysprings.com. Guests are encouraged to visit the site again before their trips for updates on the coronavirus situation and how it will affect reopening.

