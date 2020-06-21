DL Hughley Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis After Collapsing Onstage

✖

DL Hughley revealed that the cause of his recent health scare was COVID-19. The performer gave his fans quite a shock this weekend when he passed out on-stage during the middle of a comedy show. In the middle of the set at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club, he fell down and was rushed to the hospital. Hughley posted an update for all the fans wondering about his condition on Twitter. The comedian thanked all the fans and well-wishers for their prayers after the news broke. It turns out the radio host was asymptomatic, but coronavirus was the main cause of his collapse. The 57-year old was being treated for extreme exhaustion, but a battery of tests resulted in the coronavirus diagnosis.

He told his Twitter followers, “It’s me DL Hughley. I’m just being released from St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. I want to thank them for taking such good care of me,” he began. “I want to thank you all for your well-wishes and your prayers. You comedians who called and said such evil things when I was scared to death, thank you too. I really appreciate it. Thank you everybody for your prayers and well-wishes. When I came, I was being treated for extreme exhaustion, and dehydration, which I was very dehydrated.”

“But, it turns out, they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19. Which blew me away, I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, any of the classic symptoms. I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have shortness of breath, I didn’t have difficulty breathing,” Hughley continued. “I didn’t have a cough or a low-grade fever. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if you pass out in the middle of a show on-stage, you probably need to get tested.”

“I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for fourteen days and thank you for your prayers and well wishes. A few more of them wouldn’t hurt. So, hopefully, I won’t develop symptoms. Hopefully, I just pass out over and over again. Or not. But I appreciate your thoughts and your prayers,” he concluded.

Have you ever seen The Hugheys or any of his stand-up? Let us know in the comments!

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.