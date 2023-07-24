Dove Ice Cream Teams Up With Mien Studios to Celebrate International Self-Care Day

Today, Monday July 24th, is International Self-Care Day and to celebrate, Dove Ice Cream is encouraging people to indulge in a putting themselves first with a first-ever collaboration with Mien Studios. On Monday, the brand announced that they had partnered with the female-owned, sustainable clothing company for the launch of an eco-friendly line of "Silky Smooth Sets", each inspired by Dove Ice Cream.

Starting today, fans can head to DoveChocolate.com/SilkySmoothSets to purchase one of the exclusive, limited edition sets as well as one, six-count box of Dove Dark Chocolate Almond Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Sticks for just $25. The sets are valued at $300 each. The $25 purchase price goes to support a longtime Dove Partner, CARE.

"DOVE Ice Cream prides itself in being a decadent treat for those looking to take a moment for themselves," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Collaborating with an eco-conscious, female-led company like Mien Studios helps us do just that. By creating stylish sets inspired by our new packaging, we are doubling down on providing ice cream fans with the opportunity for more moments of indulgence, self-care, and everyday happiness while supporting our broader purpose of building the world we want tomorrow."

The sets come in a few options, including chic tanks, classic button-down blouses, and wide-leg pants in trendy pajama styles that can be worn while lounging at home or dressed up for going out with friends — all of which pairs well with Dove Ice Cream. The sets also come in three colors, each inspired by Dove Ice cream: Raspberry Sorbet, Dark Chocolate, and Vanilla Blue. The items are designed with inclusive styling in mind and also complement Dove Ice Cream's sustainability program that works to improve the livelihoods of female vanilla farmers in Madagascar.

"Creating the Silky Smooth Sets in partnership with DOVE Ice Cream allowed us to tap into the Mien Brand mission to help women live and enjoy life beautifully," said Lisa Hsieh, Mien Studios Founder & Designer. "Our all-female team had such a fun time designing elevated sets to mirror the luxe aesthetic of DOVE's packaging. As a small-batch designer that works only with family-owned factories, we also love that the sets will help women celebrate themselves on International Self-Care Day while supporting a meaningful international organization."

About International Self-Care Day

Started in 2011, International Self-Care Day is a day developed to promote self-care as a vital foundation of health, according to International Self-Care Foundation. The World Health Organization has defined self-care as "what people do for themselves to establish and maintain health, and to prevent and deal with illness. It is a broad concept encompassing hygiene (general and personal), nutrition (type and quality of food eaten), lifestyle) sporting activities, leisure etc.), environmental factors (living conditions, social habits, etc.) socio-economic factors (income level, cultural beliefs, etc.) and self-medication."

Will you be checking out Dove's Silky Smooth Sets with Mien Studios for International Self-Care Day? Let us know in the comments.