Dr Pepper Teams Up With Blue Bell For New Ice Cream

Summer is upon us and that means it's the perfect season for ice cream — and ice cream floats. Now, Blue Bell is teaming up with Dr Pepper to bring to store shelves the new Dr Pepper Float ice cream, offering fans two iconic favorites in one. The new flavor is in stores in the 23 states where Blue Bell is available starting now.

"The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell," said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl."

According to the brand, the Dr Pepper Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. The flavor will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

"Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat," shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "We can't wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper."

As for what 23 states Blue Bell is available in. Blue Bell is available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Dr Pepper introduced a new flavor earlier this year.

Blue Bell's Dr Pepper Float ice cream is just the latest Dr Pepper related offering that fans of the iconic soft drink will be excited about. Earlier this year, Dr Pepper launched its newest flavor, Strawberries & Cream.

"Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise, and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans," said Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado. "Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand's flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. We can't wait for people to try this delicious new treat!"

Will you be checking out the Dr. Pepper Float ice cream? Let us know in the comments.