Here Are All the Best Deals for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and, as was the case with the other recent food holiday — National French Fry Day — lots of brands and retailers are offering up deals on the sweet treat. From deals to special offers, to even freebies, there are lots of options to indulge in ice cream both at home and on the go this holiday and we’ve put together some of the best deals. There’s a little bit of something for everyone on this list — and not just on Sunday. Some of these deals and freebies go beyond just Sunday so you can celebrate the holiday for ice cream lovers.

Baskin-Robbins: From July 16, through July 22, fans can get $5 off their purchase of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates with the promo code SEIZETHEYAY on all BaskinRobbins.com or Baskin-Robbins app orders. Customers can get the deal in person as well; in-shop, guests can redeem the in-app coupon at checkout.

Carvel: Get $5 off any Carvel order of $25+ via Order.Carvel.com, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats on July 16th.

Cold Stone Creamery: My Cold Stone Club Rewards members get special deals all month long. Beginning Friday, July 14, a surprise offer will be uploaded to customers’ Cold Stone mobile app inboxes. The offer will be valid from Friday, July 14 through Thursday, July 20. Additionally, customers can also get .99 cent delivery on any order of $20 or more when they order on ColdStoneCreamery.com or the Cold Stone app through July 31.

Dairy Queen: Customers can head to their local DQ on July 16th to get $1 off a Dipped Cone with the DQ App.

DoorDash: Fans can get a limited-edition ice cream bundle for $14.99 ($5 discount) in select cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and San Francisco can get their hands on the bundle by ordering the DashPass Jason Biggs Ice Cream Bundle from DashMart on the DoorDash app while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free scoop of ice cream to level-up any in-store purchase or order for local delivery long from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Van Leeuwen: The brand is giving out free ice cream on Tues, July 18 from 4-6pm in SoHo at Greene & Prince in New York — where the brand first got their start out of an ice cream truck back in 2008.

Gopuff: Gopuff is offering a number of deals through July 16th — BOGO Haagen Dazs, Nestle Dibs, Nestle Cookie Sandwich, $1 of certain pints, 25% off Mars Ice s and more. There are also deals all week as well with many up to 50% off. Check Gopuff for more details and availability in your area.

