You Can Now Buy Dunkaroos Frosting By the Pint

Dunkaroos were relaunched last summer and the brand has no plans of stopping apparently. A '90s lunch table staple returned thanks to Betty Crocker who has since announced that those who simply cannot get enough of Dunkaroos will be able to slather the Dunkaroos frosting on anything they choose as it will soon be sold on its own. "The perfect thing for those of you who can never get enough frosting," they wrote in a new Instagram post. "Introducing Dunkaroos frosting, available starting in March for a limited time!" Check out the official post below and let us know if you're going hunting for the frosting!

Fan reaction to the frosting could best be described as hyped. The comments on the Instagram post include the likes of: "We all know we aren’t using this to frost our cookies, it’s just a bigger tub to dip them into, THANK YOU" to "I would honestly just eating the frosting🤤." Some users made other suggestions about Dunkaroos products they'd like to see, adding: "Yooo make a coffee creamer pleaseeee" and "GREAT!! Are you ever going to bring back the chocolate Dunkaroos?!" The Dunkaroos frosting will be available in March at Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Wakefern or Dollar General!

The perfect thing for those of you who can never get enough frosting. Introducing Dunkaroos frosting, available starting in March for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/KP8Sa51WNa — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) January 28, 2021

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” General Mills snack boss Jeff Caswell said in a statement about the snack's return last year. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

The Dunkaroos relaunch has resulted in not only the classic snack returning but some variations on the flavor being released in other forms. A Dunkaroos cereal made its debut over the summer with Go-GURT Dunkaroos (in three flavors including Birthday Cake, Strawberry, and Cotton Candy) and even Dunkaroos-flavored sugar cookie dough all being released.

Have you been able to track down a package of Dunkaroos or any of the other Dunkaroo-flavored snacks? Let us know if you've gotten your hands on some in the comments section!