Evangeline Lilly Reveals Details of Recent Visit to Jeremy Renner, "A Straight-Up Miracle"

Jeremy Renner recently suffered a freak accident this past New Year's Day after he rescued his nephew who was stuck in the snow and his snow plow ran him over. Renner was admitted to the hospital and was in stable but critical condition for a few days. The actor posted an update on his Instagram revealing that while he's severely hurt he is alive and well. According to a member of his team, the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," and had to undergo emergency surgery the following day. His Marvel Studios costars were sending him well wishes all over social media and no one of them is speaking out after visiting him. In a recent interview, Renner's Avengers: Endgame costar and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly called his spirits and physical state a "miracle".

"He was in a wheelchair," Lilly told Total Access. "And when we made that movie [2008's The Hurt Locker], he was so young and he was full of verve, and I remember just being so impressed by him. What's so ironic is at that point I was like the 'celebrity cameo' on some level because I was on Lost, and I was like, 'Who's this kid?' "

"He has recovered like a mo-fo. I walked in his house and got chicken skin, 'cause I was like, 'Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn't able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It's a miracle, a straight-up miracle." The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star added.

Fans and actors, including his Marvel Studios costars, have been sending him well wishes and love since the accident, and now the co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Renner, Hugh Dillion has given a heartwarming update on the actor's condition. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Dillon detailed his relief after he finally talked with the actor after his injuries.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon told us. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

A full account of what occurred after speaking with eye-witnesses and investigating the scene on their own, Sheriff Darin Balaam called the event "a tragic accident" and said they believe that Renner was not impaired at all during the event. According to the Sheriff, Renner was trying to remove a car that was stuck in the snow, exiting his snowcat afterward which then resulted in it running over and crushing his leg. Early reports on the incident noted he was in "critical but stable condition."

"At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Sheriff Balaam said in the latest update. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown is set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15th. Paramount's synopsis for the series can be found below.

