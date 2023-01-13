Mayor of Kingstown Co-Creator Hugh Dillon Gives Heartwarming Update on Jeremy Renner

On New Years Day, Jeremy Renner heroically rescued a family member from being stuck in the snow and was tragically struck down by his own snow plow. Renner was in stable but critical condition for a few days until he posted an update on his Instagram revealing that while he's severely hurt he is alive and well. According to his rep, the actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," and had to undergo emergency surgery the next day. Fans and actors, including his Marvel Studios costars, have been sending him well wishes and love since the accident, and now the co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown, which stars Renner, Hugh Dillion has given a heartwarming update on the actor's condition. During a recent interview with ComicBook.con's Chris Killian, Dillon detailed his relief after he finally talked with the actor after his injuries.

"It was the biggest relief it was such a rollercoaster because when I got the news I wanted to fly out and find him and see him," Dillon told us. "Then he sent me a video the next day, the biggest relief in my life, because it was so funny and profane and I was just like, okay, he's gonna come back. He's just so funny. He's like a brother to me. It's like, you know, we've worked on this show for two years. This is my show I created with Taylor Sheridan and he's [Renner] just unstoppable. He's an exceptional talent and the crew loves him. The cast loves him. I love him, and it was, and my world stopped. I just want him to recover and then to get the video and, hey, you know, just profanity, profanity. You know, it just made me laugh and cry at the same time and I just thank God he's okay and he's, you know, on the road to recovery."

A full account of what occurred after speaking with eye-witnesses and investigating the scene on their own, Sheriff Darin Balaam called the event "a tragic accident" and said they believe that Renner was not impaired at all during the event. According to the Sheriff, Renner was trying to remove a car that was stuck in the snow, exiting his snowcat afterward which then resulted in it running over and crushing his leg. Early reports on the incident noted he was in "critical but stable condition."

"At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Sheriff Balaam said in the latest update. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

A statement from Renner's family was also released on Monday, confirming the extent of the injuries he suffered.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially since its inception, portraying Clint Barton / Hawkeye beginning with 2011's Thor. He most recently appeared as the character in a Hawkeye Disney+ series. His roles also include Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, The Bourne Legacy, and Wind River. He also has a Disney+ exclusive reality show,Rennervations, which is set to arrive this year.

The second season of Mayor of Kingstown is set to debut on Paramount+ on January 15th. Paramount's synopsis for the series can be found below.

"Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."