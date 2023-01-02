Jeremy Renner Update Reports Serious Amount of Blood Loss, Extensive Injuries

There are new reports regarding the injuries sustained by Jeremy Renner in a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day. The star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Reno, Nevada area on January 1st and was reportedly in critical condition. TMZ has new information and video of Renner's status, with the video featuring the actor being taken away in the helicopter. According to a neighbor, Renner was plowing the road outside of his Tahoe home when the Snowcat machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in heavy blood loss. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, reportedly was able to build a tourniquet to treat the leg until paramedics arrived.

TMZ also reports the police treated the area as an active crime scene, due to the fact that the Snowcat has built-in safety features that should have prevented an accident of this nature. Jeremy Renner is still listed as in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow," according to his representation. Renner's reps added, "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Jeremy Renner is widely known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in multiple films and starring in his own solo series titled Hawkeye on Disney+ which was released in November 2021. His next major role is Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown, which will begin streaming on Paramount+ in two weeks on January 15th. The series was created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

