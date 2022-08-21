Ferrero Invites You to Count Down to Halloween For a Good Cause With Sweet Countdown Calendar

With summer winding down — after all, it's back-to-school time and Labor Day is right around the corner — we're getting ever closer to Halloween. And while there are some who start their countdown to All Hallow's Eve every year on November 1st so strong is the love of Spooky Season, the real excitement comes when October starts. Now, Ferrero is offering Halloween fans a chance to countdown to the holiday in a delicious way that also does good. Earlier this month, Ferrero USA, the company behind fan-favorite treats such as Nutella and Kinder, announced that they are bringing back their 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar.

The calendar is, functionally, something like an advent calendar, just for Halloween in that each day you count down, you get a treat. In this case, the treats come from various Ferrero confections and cookies, including Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy, Tic Tac, Keebler Fudge Stripes Minis, Nutella & Go and more. The calendars, which are available for a limited time now through September 15th, are available for a $31 donation to Children's Miracle Network.

"Halloween is a fun time for everyone, and we look forward to bringing happiness to consumers of all ages and helping them create wonderful memories with our beloved family of treats," Jim Klein, chief customer officer for Ferrero USA said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals again and look forward to bringing life to the magic of the Halloween season."

To make a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and get that 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar, all snack fans have to do is go to FerreroHalloween.com between now and September 15th.

Ferrero isn't the only brand getting in the spirit for Halloween this year, either. While they have their charitable calendar, we're also seeing some new and interesting treats to help folks celebrate Halloween as well. Kellogg's recently announced the release of Orange-colored Rice Krispies to store shelves nationwide this month, and earlier this month, Pillsbury announced the release of Count Chocula and Franken Berry cookie dough for the season as well.

Ferrero's 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar is available now for a limited time.

