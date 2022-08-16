Spirit Halloween Reveals Exclusive New Funko Pops That Will Have You Cackling

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Halloween season brings with it both feelings of gleeful joy and feelings of fright, with creepy clowns being staples of the spooky season. The figures have a long history of freaking out horror fans, with two such characters being featured in the films Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Trick 'r Treat, films that are being honored with exclusive Funko Pops at Spirit Halloween. The Pops feature Jumbo from Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Chuckles from Trick 'r Treat, both of which are currently on sale at the official Spirit Halloween website. Stay tuned for details on other Spirit Halloween exclusives.

Per press release, "Spirit Halloween and Funko are teaming up to bring horror fans two all-new, exclusive Funko Pop! figures from two of today's most iconic and beloved films. Fans can add a petrifying pop to any space with Blacklight Jumbo, from Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and Chuckles, from Trick 'r Treat."

Blacklight Jumbo

Bring the macabre madness of cult-classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space to any home or desk with the new Blacklight Jumbo. Standing at 6.25 inches tall, this exclusive blacklight take on fan-favorite Jumbo features bold and bright colors that come to life under blacklight. For an extra frightening feature, this one-of-a-kind Jumbo is complete with a mallet hidden behind the character's back.



Chuckles

Trick 'r Treat fans will be dying to get their hands on the first-ever Chuckles Funko Pop! figure. The all-new Chuckles figure features the creepy clown's instantly recognizable mass of red hair and signature sinister smile for a terrifying take that's nothing to laugh at. Standing at 6.25 inches tall, Chuckles is the perfect collectible to haunt any space.

Both exclusive figures will be available for purchase for $14.99 each on SpiritHalloween.com now and in select Spirit Halloween stores.

In addition to both featuring clowns, another thing that unites Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Trick 'r Treat is that both films had a somewhat underwhelming reception upon release, only to go on and earn a passionate following. Due to rights issues, Killer Klowns had a complicated home-video journey before eventually becoming beloved in the late '90s and '00s, while Trick 'r Treat debuted on home video at a time when streaming and On Demand was rising in popularity, with it not being fully appreciated until years after its initial release. Both properties have become staples of the Halloween season and at Spirit Halloween locations.

You can grab both Blacklight Jumbo and Chuckles at official Spirit Halloween website now.

