Pillsbury Releasing Count Chocula and Franken Berry Cookie Dough for Halloween

As we get closer and closer to the fall months and with Halloween following soon after, Monster Cereals fans will start scoping out shelves at their nearby supermarkets in hopes of grabbing some boxes of the beloved breakfast, with Pillsbury unveiling an all-new way to celebrate the spooky season. While Pillsbury might typically offer sugar cookies with images of ghosts and pumpkins, this year they'll be honoring Count Chocula and Franken Berry with cookies incorporating their image, with the treats also being flavored to represent the beloved figures. The cookies will start rolling out in select stores in the coming weeks.

The cookies are described on Instacart, "Home-baked cookies never came easier. Just put the cookie dough on a cookie sheet and bake. No mixing, no slicing, no mess! 20 cookies per package. Quick and easy Count Chocula and Franken Berry cookies ready out of your oven in just minutes."

Pillsbury has often offered sugar cookies featuring images honoring festive celebrations, with the change to the flavor sure to excite fans of the Monster Cereals. Luckily, this isn't the only thing different for Halloween, as the beloved Frute Brute is also making a comeback to the lineup, while artist KAWS has updated the box art for the cereals.

Kellogg's previously described, "Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century and this year renowned American artist and Monster enthusiast KAWS was inspired by the vintage styling of the original boxes. In addition to the individual box designs, KAWS has also designed corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character, which are available as a set of four via an on-pack sweepstakes.

"This year's seasonal Monster debut is also marked by the return of Frute Brute, which joins the other monsters on shelves with its first appearance since 2013, as well as other spooky surprises to come later this fall. Frute Brute is known for its 'howlin'-good taste of fruit' and is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal, in part due to its appearances across various blockbuster movies in the 1990s."

Keep your eyes out on shelves of local retailers for the all-new Pillsbury sugar cookies.

Will you be checking out the new cookies? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!