Kellogg's Delivering Orange-Colored Rice Krispies Just in Time for Halloween

As summer winds down and we head towards the fall months, seasonal treats start to emerge on shelves in honor of All Hallow's Eve, which includes many variations on well-known cereals that embrace the autumnal spirit. This year, Kellogg's is debuting its first-ever orange-colored Rice Krispies, making not only for a delightful breakfast option, but also making the perfect opportunity to embrace the spirit of the season with a new way to craft Rice Krispies treats. While the color might be orange, the new release will honor the classic taste of the cereal. Orange-colored Rice Krispies will start hitting shelves nationwide this month.

Per press release, "Orange you glad your favorite cereal for making deliciously spooky treats is now available in the boldest, brightest color of the season? Introducing new Kellogg's Rice Krispies Shocking Orange-Colored Cereal -- your new favorite ingredient for Halloween and fall-themed treats. From jack-o-lantern sweets to candy corn treats, Halloween is one of the most popular treat-making moments each year, so Snap, Crackle, and Pop wanted to make it even easier for fans to scare up some spooktacular creations. That's why Rice Krispies Shocking Orange-Colored Cereal is colorful and creepy right out of the box.

"The best part? Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch that families know and love, with the added fun of festive fall color, so it's easy to swap into any breakfast bowls or treat-making traditions. Just substitute Shocking Orange for Original in any Rice Krispies homemade treat recipe -- it's that easy!"

(Photo: Rice Krispies)



"We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal for the Halloween season and beyond," Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company, shared in a statement. "Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall. From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire."

Cereal lovers looking to get into the Halloween spirit can find Kellogg's Rice Krispies Shocking Orange-Colored Cereal at retailers nationwide starting in August for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box and $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.

