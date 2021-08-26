Fred Durst's Reaction to Losing an Action Figure of Himself Auction on Ebay Is Priceless

✖

If you've ever been, or talked at length with, a comic book creator, you likely know that they don't always get the toys and merch featuring their character designs. That's even when the toys are official, and the release is known about by the company. So you can imagine how long the odds are that a rock star would come into contact with a bootleg version of himself in action figure form. That's what happened to Fred Durst, though, whose "Dad" look has become such a meme among Limp Bizkit fans that somebody took it upon themselves to create a custom action figure.

Sold on eBay from Out of Stock Toys, the Durst action figure went for almost $700 -- and if you think that's because Durst himself bid big, you'd be wrong. Instead, Fred Durst bid $415, and lost out to a superfan.

You can see Durst's response, made on his Instagram story, below.

Durst’s new look is inspired by the band's new song, "Dad Vibes," which they debuted at Lollapalooza last month, playing a recording of the song as they left the stage. Bootlegs from the live performance are of course out there, but the band has promised an official release soon.

No word on whether they'll attempt an official release of the bootleg action figure, although we could think of a number of worse ideas.

After a few concerts earlier this summer, Limp Bizkit recently announced that they were cancelling the rest of their planned tour. Durst cited health and safety concerns as the reason.

"In short, the system is still very flawed," Durst said in a statement at the time. "Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all — individually and as a whole — have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID."

