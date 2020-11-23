Froot Loops Candy Canes Have Arrived

✖

The holiday season is upon us and while they may look a little this year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to find some holiday cheer. For many, that's meant getting into the Christmas spirit maybe a little earlier than usual or checking out new and interesting seasonal foods and merchandise. Others are decking themselves out in "ugly" sweaters, but still others are making spirits bright in a sweet way with candy and now, the iconic holiday classic candy cane is getting a fruity twist thanks to Kellogg's. The cereal brand is introducing their new Froot Loops Candy Canes.

The new Froot Loops Candy Canes feature the bright colors of the classic cereal as well as the bright colors as well. According to Sweets and Snacks the candy, which comes in a 12 count box of individually wrapped candy canes, also smells like Froot Loops cereal.

According to @cereallife the new Froot Loops Candy Canes should debut in stores later this month. According to Chewboom, they can be found at Kroger stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $2.99 per box. They can also be ordered online through Galerie Candy (they are priced at $3.99 there.)

Froot Loop Candy Canes aren’t the only new cany offerings available for holiday 2020, either. Sour Patch Kids recently launched their holiday candy offerings, including limited-edition holiday and 2020-themed boxes of the popular snacks with each box coming with at least two pounds of Sour Patch Kids candy in addition to a full apparel line. M&M's kept things traditional with the release of a new variety, M&M's Sugar Cookie. The flavor was created exclusively for the 2020 holiday season and features a white chocolate, sugar-cookie flavored shell with a crispy center. The candies themselves, however, come in the festive classic red and green so they fit right in with traditional holiday decor and baking.

If candy isn't your holiday snack of choice, there are also cookies to consider. Oreo recently launched a red creme variety with five winter-themed designs to let people get in the spirit while enjoying the classic cookie's flavor, but there are also more "holiday" options available, such as the Holiday Edition White Fudge Covered as well as the Gingerbread Oreo, both of which are limited edition for the season.

Will you be trying out Froot Loop Candy Canes? What is your favorite cereal-related snack crossover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.