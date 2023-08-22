Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Now On Sale Despite No Lineup, Venue, or Dates Being Announced

Fyre Festival is back and you can already by tickets — even though no real details have been announced. On Sunday, Billy McFarland, who founded the original and notoriously fraudulent Fyre Festival in 2017, announced Fyre Festival II in a YouTube video, stating that the festival would take place in the Caribbean sometime at the end of 2024. The announcement (via Entertainment Weekly) offered no dates, no location, and no festival lineup, but tickets to the event are listed on sale on the festival's website starting at $499 going all the way up to $7999.

"This is a big day," McFarland says in the video. "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seventh-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen."

McFarland also said in the video that there will be "pop-ups and events across the world" leading up to the event.

About Fyre Festival

The original Fyre Festival was scheduled to take place April 28-30 and May 5-7, 2017, on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas. It was founded by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule and had been extensively promoted on Instagram by social media influencers. However, during the festival's first weekend, attendees quickly discovered that they were not receiving the luxury accommodations and meals they had paid for, instead receiving prepackaged sandwiches and tents. The event was postponed indefinitely and in March 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud to defraud investors and ticket holders and a second count to defraud a ticket vendor. He was sentenced to six years in prison in October 2018 and was ordered to forfeit $26 million. McFarland was released from prison early at the end of March 2022 and was released from house arrest in September 2022.

McFarland Also Wants a Fyre Festival Broadway Show

Fyre Festival ended up spawning two documentaries about the event, Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu's Fyre Fraud. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that McFarland has said that he's working on something Fyre Festival related since leaving prison. Earlier this year, he revealed that he was paying off the debts from the 2017 disaster, working on Fyre Festival II, and also developing a Broadway musical about the original event, something he tentatively called 'Fyre Fest 1.5.'

"Instead of like traditional Broadway actors, it's going to be current music artists, combined with the Broadway format of the play — making fun of me, but also I think sharing some of the good sides as well," McFarland said (via Billboard).