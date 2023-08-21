Arby's Fan-Favorite Item Returns

After a months-long hiatus, Arby's is bringing back one of its most popular items. Monday, the fast-food chain announced the return of boneless chicken wings in two of the joint's iconic flavors. Both Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ sauces will be available to toss the boneless wings in, and should be available at your closest location soon, if not already. It's unclear how long the wings will be available this time around, but Arby's is promoting the return in conjunction with football tailgating, leading us to believe you'll be able to get your Arby's wing fix at least through the first few months of the football season.

"We've had such a great fan response each time boneless wings have been on our menu, and we know that Buffalo and Hot Honey BBQ are both flavors that our guests crave," Arby's chief marketer Ellen Rose offered in a press release.

She added, "We have two popular items on the menu that already feature the Buffalo sauce – the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Slider – and we're so excited to extend the beloved sauce to our boneless wings while simultaneously bringing the of-the-moment Hot Honey BBQ flavor back to the menu for every boneless wing lover to enjoy."

The wings will be available as a combo, six wings and a small fry, for $5.

"All orders of Arby's boneless wings are made fresh and sauced and tossed to order, ensuring that each is perfectly coated in saucy goodness every time," the company's announcement continued. "Wings are a universal staple during the fall sports season, and with six boneless wings per order, Arby's boneless wings are the ideal on-the-go meal for tailgating, hosting a watch party or simply satisfying your wing craving."

Arby's typically doesn't dabble too much in the realm of boneless wings given it's owned by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Buffalo Wild Wings, a major food destination around this time of the year. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest on all your food and snacking news!