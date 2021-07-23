Gal Gadot Goes Viral After Olympics Opens With Everyone Singing Imagine
The Olympics are officially in full swing with the Opening Ceremony kicking off in Tokyo, Japan this morning with fun nods to Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Sonic, and more. There was also a performance of the song "Imagine" led by John Legend, Keith Urban, and Angélique Kidjo in an arrangement by Hans Zimmer. While the song was made famous by John Lennon in 1971, there is someone else people now (unfortunately) associate with the classic tune and that's Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. In fact, once the Olympics moment aired, Twitter couldn't help but lay down their best jokes about the star.
In case you've forgotten (so much has happened since then after all), Gadot made headlines at the very beginning of the pandemic after she recruited some of her celebrity friends to record a video of people singing "Imagine" from their individual homes. While the video was intended to spread the message "We are in this together," many people on social media thought the video was tone-deaf. In fact, it led to many hilarious parody videos, which quickly became more popular than the original post.
Thanks to the Olympics, people are reminiscing about Gadot's "Imagine" video and having some fun cracking jokes. You can check out some of the tweets below...
ICYMI
Touching tribute to Gal Gadot at the #OpeningCeremony #Olympics pic.twitter.com/MCHo5EAshd— Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) July 23, 2021
Dark Memories
Every time someone sings Imagine, I get these horrible flashbacks of Gal Gadot & co. singing it during the early days of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/zyeltNKuxi— blur waldorf (@aunt_tagonist) July 23, 2021
You Have to Laugh
Gal Gadot seeing she wasn’t invited to help sing Imagine #Tokyo2020#Olympics pic.twitter.com/8SPJadlQ8S— Gregory J-B (@mistergjb) July 23, 2021
"Cursed"
Because of that Gal Gadot & friends Imagine cover, I can't take that song seriously anymore. It's cursed for me😭— Marcela (@DefinetlyMaybeM) July 23, 2021
Womp
The Tokyo games saw Gal Gadot's imagine video and decided, yes, more of that— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 23, 2021
Twitter Has Fun
Gal Gadot watching the Opening Ceremony rn pic.twitter.com/InyT2kPFDj— Max Molski (@MolesDontSki) July 23, 2021
Language Warning
When Gal Gadot watched the #OpeningCeremony and saw them singing “Imagine”…#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/C0t1H9b6jA— A L E V E N X I (@alevenxi) July 23, 2021
A Bold Statement
this is somehow worse than when gal gadot made them do it the first time pic.twitter.com/PMHoslw7nm— Jordan Butt (@JordanAButt) July 23, 2021
Oh No
Look, I snarked on it too when it happened, but I’m starting to worry people don’t realize Gal Gadot’s version of “Imagine” was a cover— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 23, 2021