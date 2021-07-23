Olympics Opening Ceremony Featured Music From Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Sonic, and More
After a yearlong delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off this morning in Tokyo, Japan. As usual, the popular sporting event began by introducing all of the teams from around the globe that will be competing over the coming weeks. And while this might not seem like it has much of a correlation with the world of video games, the music that was played throughout the ceremony happened to come from some of the most popular Japanese games of all-time.
Over the course of the Parade of Nations segment of the ceremony, musical tracks from a number of beloved gaming properties were highlighted. Many of these songs happened to come from Square Enix properties such as Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest, and even Nier. Music from other franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Soul Calibur, and even Monster Hunter were played as well.
As you might expect, video game fans immediately lit up social media with reactions of bewilderment as this played out. Many of these fans were astounded to see the tracks that are so familiar with being highlighted on a major stage such as this. Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy fans, in particular, seemed incredibly happy that each franchise was getting some love in this manner. After all, the games in each of these properties have some of the most beloved gaming music of all time.
If you have yet to watch the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics for yourself, those in the United States should be able to view the broadcast being replayed later tonight. Conversely, if you just want to see some of the songs that were played during the Parade of Nations, you can see how they were included in the video clips down below.
Olympus Theme From Kingdom Hearts Appears
KINGDOM HEARTS OLYMPUS COLOSSEUM MUSIC HOLYYYYYY!!!!!!!! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/gwWGjwU1lV— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 23, 2021
Final Fantasy's Main Theme
FINAL FANTASY MAIN THEME PLAYING I AM LITERALLY CRYING RIGHT NOW THIS IS TOO EPIC 😭😭😭 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BTNO7A4XA5— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 23, 2021
Official Final Fantasy Account Chimes In
Anyone else humming along to the #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony?— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) July 23, 2021
Sonic Gets Its Time to Shine
Tokyo Olympics now genuinely rocking the Sonic Star Light Zone theme 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BAxs0b8eDE— Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) July 23, 2021
Dragon Quest Kicks Off the Parade
Of course Japan would start the Olympics parade of nations with the theme to Dragon Quest pic.twitter.com/gjdbwMENfw— Stephen Stapczynski (@SStapczynski) July 23, 2021
Even Chrono Trigger Gets Some Love
Turned on the opening ceremony of the #Olympics and I swear when India is introduced, the accompanying music is Frog’s theme from Chrono Trigger pic.twitter.com/mEs9ldVAVC— Mike Sullivan (@MSul731) July 23, 2021
Nier Music at the Olympics Is Truly Bizarre
They are really playing nier music at the Olympic pic.twitter.com/HWeufeFRFG— Emre (@EmreKonkgllr) July 23, 2021
The World Is Taking Notice
Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Monster Hunter, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog, NieR, and a ton of other video game music playing during the olympics opening ceremony where everyone in the world can finally hear them feels so nice 🥺❤️✨— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) July 23, 2021
You Love to See It
The Olympics are playing Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Sonic, and Monster Hunter music at the opening ceremony
You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/n0R1l7eUyw— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 23, 2021
Full List of Video Game Tracks Played
Full list of video game music playing for the Parade of Nations, including Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter, Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, Ace Combat, Sonic the Hedgehog, NieR, Soul Caliber, and more— Nicolo (@Nymo) July 23, 2021
🎮🎶https://t.co/62vSPloH5t pic.twitter.com/94JMqaYN7b
