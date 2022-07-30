Gina Rodriguez and Husband Joe LoCicero Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child. Rodriguez made the announcement on Saturday — which happens to be the actor's 38th birthday — sharing the news on Instagram with a video montage of moments from her relationship with LoCicero that ended with a clip of the pair holding up the positive pregnancy test. Rodriguez captioned the video "This birthday hits different."

Rodriguez has been open about her desire to be a mother, sharing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2016 (via People) that she might even consider adoption in order to be a parent. She and LoCicero met in 2016 on the set of Jane the Virgin and married in 2019.

"But I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation," Rodriguez joked in her The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. "I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt."

In addition to this new addition to her family, it was recently announced that Rodriguez, along with Shazam! star Zachary Levi, had joined the cast of Spy Kids, the forthcoming reboot of Robert Rodriguez's beloved kids-action franchise. The pair will play the parents of the new Spy Kids family. Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson play the kids. Rodriguez is also set to star in ABC's upcoming comedy series, Not Dead Yet which was picked up for a series order back in May. Not Dead Yet will follow Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster working to restart the life and career she left behind a decade ago. When she lands the only job she can find — writing obituaries — Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is an adaptation of Alexandra Potter's book "Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up."

Congratulations to Rodriguez and LoCicero!