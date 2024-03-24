Gotham Writer Reveals Hilarious Failed Pitch for DC Show

It's been nearly six years since Gotham ended on Fox, but thanks to one of the show's writers we're getting a hilarious behind-the-scenes story — or, rather, a failed pitch from the writers room. On social media, Tze Chun shared that for his birthday, Andrew Ti and Pornsak Pichetshote took what might be the most hilarious pitch for a Gotham episode and made it come to life.

"Originally in the Gotham ep where Jeremiah has Bruce Wayne relive the death of his parents I pitched Jeremiah would bring out a giant chocolate cake for Bruce but when Bruce cut into it it was filled with lasagne. You know, just to f-ck with him," Chun shared. "Nobody liked this idea but me."

Obviously, that didn't make it into Gotham, but it did make it into Chun's birthday this year.

"For my birthday @ANDREWTI & @real_pornsak made this 7-year-old failed GOTHAM writers room pitch a reality and I was just as surprised as Bruce Wayne would have been if THOSE COWARDS HAD LET ME DO THIS ON THE SHOW LOL," Chun wrote. In the full thread, Chun shared that it took three days for them to put the whole cake together and even some structural planning in order to obscure the fact that it wasn't actually a cake, given that lasagna isn't necessarily smooth on the surface.

"Not only would the original bit have been riveting on screen, me and Pornsak are now fully ready to go on a series about the crew at Gotham's most unpleasant restaurant/bakery," Ti wrote.

Max Recently Released the First Full Trailer for The Penguin

On Friday, Max released the first full trailer for the new live-action series, The Penguin. The series spins out of the events of the 2022 film The Batman and will star Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin as he deals with Gotham's criminal underworld. Plot details about the series are currently under wraps, but the series is expected to take place in the aftermath of The Batman.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level."

Who Is the Cast of The Penguin?

The cast of The Penguin includes and Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, as well as Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell.

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to," Farrell explained in a recent interview with Variety. "Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more."