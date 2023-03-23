The Penguin Set Photos Reveal New DC Character Making Their Debut

HBO Max and DC Studios are finally shooting their upcoming Batman spinoff series focusing on The Penguin (Colin Farrell). Farrell has been hyping up The Penguin with claims that the makeup for the series will surpass the already fantastic job they did in The Batman. The actor recently teased the series that will also take place right after the events of the film, and it may even feature a cameo from the Caped Crusader himself, Robert Pattinson. Not much is known about the series besides everything previously stated, but it will feature a pretty stacked cast that includes Cristin Milioti. Milioti will play Sofia Falcone in the series, and we finally know what she will look like in The Penguin due to some new set photos. In the set photos, we see the actress dressed in all black while having a conversation.

You can check out the set photos below!

New looks at Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, on the set of ‘The Penguin’ today. pic.twitter.com/VLfLFLdEwC — The Art of The Batman (@thebatfilm) March 21, 2023

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Penguin is now in production.

What do you think about this DC character appearing in The Penguin series? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!