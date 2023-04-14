Harry Potter Games as Cheap as $4 in New Sale

There's a new Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Games sale over on Fanatical, which means some Harry Potter games are dirt cheap now. The unforunate part of this sale is that it's Fanatical, which means the deals are for Steam codes. The games in question are on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and more, but the deals are all Steam codes. If this doesn't deter you, then you're about to potentially save a nice chunk money.

The deal you're most curious about, the Hogwarts Legacy deal, is the least consequential. The standard version of the game has only been discounted 10 percent, knocking it down from $59.99 to $53.99. The same discount has been applied to the Deluxe Edition, which means it's $62.89 rather than $69.99. These deals aren't very good, but they are about as good as you're going to get with Hogwarts Legacy. The other Harry Potter deals are better though.

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 is 79 percent off, so it's only $4.19 rather than $19.99. The same discount and prices also applies to LEGO: Harry Potter Years 5-7. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the sale, which does include some of the older movie-licensed games from yesteryear, such as the GOAT 2002 game, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

If you haven't checked out the aforementioned Hogwarts Legacy, this is a good time to check it out. You could wait for a deeper discount, but you're probably not getting that until this holiday season.

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."