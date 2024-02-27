Halle Berry Shares Video of Her Epic Catwoman Razzie Award Speech While Holding Her Oscar

Halle Berry is letting social media "rediscover" one of her most epic moments in the movie business: the speech she gave at the Razzie Awards after winning the "Worst Actress" award for Catwoman at the 25th Razzie Awards in 2004.

Berry had just won the Oscar for "Best Actress" in 2002 for her performance in Marc Forster's Monster's Ball, before taking on the role of (wait for it) "Patience Phillips," the version of Catwoman created for director Pitof's 2004 superhero movie – which had nothing to do with Batman, Selina Kyle, or any DC lore outside of an Easter egg photo of Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman from Batman Returns. Instead of becoming a major superhero franchise star, Halle Berry saw her career stumble out of its 2000s heyday of X-Men, Bond girl franchise stardom and Oscars glory; she would give solid performances in hit-or-miss projects for years thereafter. At the very least, Berry got a whopping $12.5 million payday for doing Catwoman – and despite it stlll being regarded as one of the worst comic book movies ever made, Catwoman has aged into being appreciated as ironic cringe, and comes with the now-standard Film Twitter apologists.

More than anything: no one can argue at this point that Halle Berry's Catwoman was one of the hottest superhero characters we've seen onscreen – or that the actress didn't handle the "infamy" around the film like a total champ. Case in point:

WATCH: Halle Berry's Epic Razzie Awards Speech for Catwoman

shout out to my girls who loved catwoman then and now 😌 https://t.co/0ZU7tREa5e — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 27, 2024

"I never in my life thought that I would be up here, winning a Razzie! It's not like I ever aspired to be here, but thank you," Berry says at the start of the speech, mockingly recreating her emotional winning speech at the Oscars. "When I was a kid, my mother told me that if you could not be a good loser, then there's no way you could be a good winner."

"I've got so many people to thank because you don't win a Razzie without a lot of help from a lot of people." Berry continued, in clear winking sarcasm. "First of all, I want to thank Warner Brothers, for putting me in a piece-of-sh*t, godawful movie. It was just what my career needed! I was at the top, and then Catwoman just plummeted me to the bottom. Love it! It's hard being on top. It's much better being on the bottom."

While Halley Berry cut the clip of her speech of there in the Twitter X post, the actual speech went to a much sharper place. Berry actually called out her manager at the time, Vincent Cirrincione, as the reason she had to do Catwoman:

"I want to thank my manager Vincent Cirrincione. This guy loves me. He loves me so much that he convinces me to do projects even when he knows they're sh*t! That's how much he really loves me. My only advice to you is next time I do a movie, if I get a chance to do another movie, maybe you should read the script. Just counting the zeros behind the one really isn't enough. You really have to read the script. I love you, man. Love you."

(Photo: Warner Bors. Pictures)

Cirrincione closed his agency in 2018 after receiving multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against several women. Halle Berry soon after revealed in a public statement that tshe had broken off her 25-year working relationship with Cirrincione years prior due to hearing allegations from other women in the industry about his conduct.

Given all the circumstances surrounding it, it's even more comforting to see that Halle Berry can now look at Catwoman and laugh with so many of us about it.

Catwoman (2004) is currently streaming on Max and Amazon Prime Video.