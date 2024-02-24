Invincible Creator Weighs In On Whether Omni-Man Could Beat Superman

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has weighed in on the debate on who would win in a fight between Omni-Man and Superman! Fans have been debating Omni-Man's strength and power levels within the Invincible world alone for a long time, but these debates have only picked up steam thanks to the success of the animated series. With Invincible Season 2 returning for its final episodes later this Spring, Invincible fans have started to wonder once more which powerful heroes Omni-Man could defeat in a fight. This usually leads to a debate that wonders whether Omni-Man could take down Superman in a one on one fight.

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman was asked about this debate and his thoughts on Omni-Man vs. Superman during IGN Fan Fest 2024, and cheekily noted that he was trying avoid stirring the pot with fans while noting that Omni-Man "would easily" defeat Superman, "That discussion usually ends with people on the internet mad at me because I say that Superman is lame and that Omni-Man would easily beat Superman. So I didn't want to say that again and get people mad at me all over again. Even though it's true!"

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

During the same conversation, Kirkman also dashed hopes of a potential Spider-Man cameo during Invincible Season 2 much like their crossover in the comics, "Would that we could pull the powers of Amazon and Disney and Marvel and everybody together!" Kirkman joked. "Wouldn't that be an amazing thing? But I wouldn't count on it. And that's not a tease." Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to see more of the season as Invincible Season 2 returns with Episode 5 on March 14th with new episodes releasing weekly after.

Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

