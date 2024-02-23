Superman: Legacy Filming Start Date Revealed

James Gunn and DC Studios will start filming Superman: Legacy next week (February 26th – March 1st), according to the latest trade reports.

It certainly seemed like Superman: Legacy was ready to roll into production after Gunn posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the principal cast gathered together on the studio lot. That photo included the actors playing Lex Luthor's assistant Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), DC hero Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Superman/Clark (David Corenswet), Luthor henchman Otis (Terence Rosemore), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), producer Peter Safran, the new Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), DC hero Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), director James Gunn, Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and The Authority member The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría). Even though we didn't see him in the photo, James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn will be playing DC villain Maxwell Lord.

Superman: Legacy needs to be getting underway; the film is due out in theaters next summer, and given the obvious demand for extensive visual effects work, principal photography needs to be in the within six months, just to leave time for any necessary additional filming or reshoots, and post-production work.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, "Superman: Legacy will tell the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by Gunn, and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot."

"It's not an origin story," Safran previously stated. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Behind the scenes, Gunn has tapped a crew of people he's worked with before, including cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025.