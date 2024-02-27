DC Universe: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Teases More Plans Announced Soon

It's now been over a year since James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the first few projects that'd make up the new DC Universe. From Superman: Legacy to a Booster Gold series, Swamp Thing film, and everything in between, it's been said the first unveil is only a segment of DC Universe Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Now, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav says fans can expect to find out more details about the franchise much sooner than initially thought.

"I've had a glimpse into what James and Peter are doing, and it really does serve as an exciting indicator of where the new DC is headed under their leadership," Zaslav said in the company's latest earnings call. "There'll be more you'll hear from them in the months ahead...We'll have James and Peter take you through in the next few months a full spectrum of what they see over the next 10 years."

According to Gunn and Safran, they expect the first two chapters of the DCU to last between eight to 10 years. Judging by Zaslav's comments, that means fans could theoretically find out the remaining shows and movies part of Chapter 1 and the entirety of Chapter 2 yet this year.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn explained at a press event last January. "We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we're also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there's different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!