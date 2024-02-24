Catwoman Just Stole Another DC Hero's Superpower

Over the years, Catwoman has taken on many different roles in the DC Universe, operating as a villain, a hero, and everything in between. The recent Catwoman ongoing series has continued to add to Selina Kyle's lore in some unexpected ways — and in the series' latest issue, that involved giving her a set of superpowers commonly associated with a completely different corner of DC canon. Spoilers for Catwoman #62 from Tini Howard, Carmine di Giandomenico, Veronica Gandini, and Lucas Gattoni below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue largely follows Selina in a brief stint joining the Suicide Squad, utilizing one of her extra lives to help make good on a debt she has owed to Amanda Waller. Catwoman her teammates are tasked with stealing an artifact from Black Adam in Khandaq — which gets complicated when she finds her way towards a locked vault. In it, Selina is greeted by Bastet, the Egyptian goddess of cats, who promises to guide her on her future journeys. Bastet is flanked by a group of cats named Sobek, Hut, Ankh, Zoser, Aten, and Mau, which just so happens to spell out Shazam!. Later in the issue, when Selina is being accosted by Waller, she calls out the word Shazam! and gets the power to escape. While it's unclear exactly how long Selina will have these Shazam! powers going forward, they definitely add a new layer to her current globe-trotting quest.

(Photo: DC)

What Are Catwoman's New Superpowers?

In addition to the power of Shazam!, the "Nine Lives" arc has explored Selina getting extra lives from Bastet, in the aftermath of last year's Gotham War crossover event.

"Comics thrive on team-ups. Whether it's a team of creators or a heroic partnership, all of my favorite stories are about two strong personalities and the space between them," Howard previously said of that event. "On the page, we've got one of comics' greatest love stories: the world's greatest detective and the world's greatest criminal. And they both love Gotham City. But the course of true love never did run smooth."

Who Is Writing Shazam!?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that writer Josie Campbell and artist Emanuela Lupacchino will be taking over the main Shazam! title, with its current creative team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora shifting focus to the upcoming Absolute Power summer event. Campbell and Lupacchino's Shazam! run will begin with April's Shazam! #10.

"Moving Day!" the synopsis for Shazam! #10 reads. "After destroying the family home during an epic battle with Black Adam, Billy has hired the gods who grant him his powers to rebuild it. What surprises await the Shazam Family as they enter their new abode?"

What do you think of Catwoman getting her own version of Shazam!'s superpowers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Catwoman #62 is now available wherever comics are sold.