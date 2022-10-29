Kylie Jenner Shows Off Amazing Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner actually debuted a wicked Bride of Frankenstein Halloween costume this weekend. On Instagramm, fans were treated to some behind the scenes videos of how the iconic look came together. As you would expect, the makeup is flawless. As the weekend rounds into form, so many celebrities are showing off their looks. Jenner is out ahead of the curve by debuting her costume before tonight's assured Halloween parties. Check it out in full down below!

A Moment of Fun on Social Media for Jenner

Recently, fans dug up an old interview with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. She was talking about how her life has evolved since her days as a Vine star. Older fans might remember her time on the short form social media platform. All that comedy doesn't exactly come through in these austere Instagram posts. She thinks something was a bit missing in her life and followers were really saddened to hear Jenner talking about herself like this.

"I think I lost a lot of parts of myself. Just, like, my funny side. When I was 14, I used to post all these funny videos, all the time. Just me being, like, super weird and funny and myself. I feel like once I started getting a little bit bigger, then people really started to, you know- everyone says mean things sometimes. It's just how social media is. It's a really mean, negative space."

