Kylie Jenner Is Making a Beauty Line Inspired by the Grinch

✖

Makeup fans might want to hide their wallets because not only did the Grinch steal Christmas, but now he's coming for your money, too, by way of Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Jenner announced on Friday that her fifth annual Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection is taking a page from the Dr. Seuss classic for the Kylie X The Grinch holiday collection inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Jenner announced the collection on her social media, complete with a short video giving fans a look at the product line -- as well as a naughty Grinch hand trying to swipe.

Jenner also shared the collection on her Instagram Story, showing off various products in the lineup, including lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, highlighter, blush, eyeliner, and much more. Each product has a very Grinch-like name -- there's even a color named "Heart 2 Sizes 2 Small". The best look at the collection in its entirety, though, is in the short video which you can check out below.

WOW 💚 MY GRINCH X KYLIE HOLIDAY COLLECTION LAUNCHES 11.19 ONLY ON https://t.co/6Qgyudbedy! can’t believe this is my 5th holiday collection! probably the most excited about this one than i’ve ever been. see ya there xo @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/9uAQDThs94 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 14, 2020

"MY GRINCH X KYLIE HOLIDAY COLLECTION LAUNCHES 11.19 ONLY ON https://KYLIECOSMETICS.COM! can’t believe this is my 5th holiday collection! probably the most excited about this one than i’ve ever been. see ya there," she wrote.

Makeup isn’t' the only "Grinch" we're getting for the holidays this year, either. Earlier this week, NBC announced that its next musical will be based on How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Airing from the Troubadour Theater in London on December 9th, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical will feature lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin as well as Glee star Matthew Morrison in the lead role of The Grinch. He will be joined by Denis O'Hare (Big Little Lies) as old Max, Booboo Stewart (Descendants 3) as young Max, and Amelia Minto (The Lost Girls) as Cindy-Lou Who.

"In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honor to bring some holiday cheer into viewers' homes this December," Morrison said. "My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favorite in a new creative and imaginative way."

Kylie Cosmetics' Kylie X The Grinch Holiday Collection will launch on Thursday, November 19th on kyliecosmetics.com while Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical will air on NBC Wednesday, December 9th.