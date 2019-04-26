Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dress Up as Avengers on Endgame Premiere Night

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes returned to the big screen this weekend with the debut of the highly-anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame. Thursday night saw millions of fans flocking to the theaters to finally see how Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the team could defeat Thanos and restore order to the universe. However, movie theaters weren’t the only place to find the Avengers last night.

Hip-Hop artist Travis Scott turns 28 on April 30th, but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner decided to throw him a party a few days early, celebrating the event Avengers: Endgame style. Jenner posted pictures of their get-ups from the party to Instagram, showing off their fun Avengers cosplay.

In the first photo that Jenner posted, she included the caption “happy end game everyone,” referencing the release of the movie.

As you can see, Scott is dressed head to toe in a full Iron Man suit of armor, standing in front of a red sports car. Jenner is standing next to him dressed as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, though her suit has heels added on. In her arm is the couple’s one-year-old baby, Stormi, who’s donning Thor’s classic red cape.

Jenner also posted a couple photos of the duo posing on the car, joking about the accuracy of their costumes. She wrote, “oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you.”

Even some of the biggest celebrities in the world are catching Avengers: Endgame fever this weekend. Kylie Jenner certainly won’t be the only star talking about the movie over the next few days, but Travis Scott might be the only one dressing up as Iron Man. Then again, who knows?

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

