Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Set to Adapt The Warriors as Next Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda's long-awaited follow-up to Hamilton may be set. According to a new report from The New York Post, Miranda is developing a stage musical adaptation of The Warriors, the 1965 novel from Sol Yurick which was later adapted into a cult-classic film in 1979. If this comes to fruition, it will be the first stage musical Miranda has made since Hamilton, which became a colossal hit both in live performances around the world, and in a filmed version on Disney+. Hamilton was subsequently nominated for and won Tonys, Grammys, and a Pulitzer Prize.

"It forever demolishes the idea that a beautifully shot version of your show diminishes the demand to see it live," Miranda previously said of the Disney+ release. "In all of our estimates, it's only amplified the demand to see Hamilton live. To have more pro shots, to have those out in the world, I think is a win. I would love to see more of that going forward."

What Is The Warriors About?

Directed by Walter Hill, The Warriors movie revolved around on a fictitious New York City street gang who must travel 30 miles, from the north end of the Bronx to their home turf in Coney Island in southern Brooklyn, after they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. The film starred an ensemble cast including Michael Beck, James Remar, Deborah Van Valkenburgh, Marcelino Sánchez, David Harris, Tom McKitterick, Brian Tyler, Dorsey Wright, Terry Michos, David Patrick Kelly, Roger Hill, Edward Sewer, and Lynne Thigpen.

The film subsequently inspired multiple video game and comic adaptations, and was set to be adapted into a television series from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo in 2016.

What Has Lin-Manuel Miranda Directed?

Miranda recently stepped into the director's chair with tick, tick... BOOM!, the film adaptation of Jonathan Lerson's semi-autobiographical musical that hit Netflix in the fall of 2021. In tick, tick... BOOM!, an aspiring theatre composer (Andrew Garfield) endures a midlife crisis as he approaches 30 and does not feel close to his dream. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp as Susan, Robin de Jesus as Michael, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa Johnson, and Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim.

The musical first originated as a "rock monologue" performed by Larson in the early 1990s, with theatre producer Jeffrey Seller making plans to adapt it to Broadway following early productions of Rent in 1995. Following Larson's death in 1996, the project was restructured by author David Auburn into a three-actor musical, and premiered Off-Broadway on May 23, 2001. Over the years, the cast of various productions of tick, tick... BOOM! has included Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Wilson Cruz, Neil Patrick Harris, Molly Ringwald, and Ciara Renee.

