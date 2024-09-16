Valkyrae Accuses Jason Momoa of "Mistreating" Minecraft Movie Crew: "I Was Pretty Disappointed"

Rachell Marie Hofstetter -- better known as Valkyrae, one of the top female YouTube streamers in the world and a co-owner of 100 Thieves -- has a street cameo in the upcoming Minecraft movie. And according to Valkyrae, she had a somewhat negative experience on set to film this cameo due to a "disappointing" moment where Jason Momoa, one of the movie's stars, allegedly mistreated the film crew.

For those that don't know: Momoa is a 45-year-old American actor best known for his role as Aquaman, but also known as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Duncan Idaho in Dune. Unfortunately, for the actor, it doesn't look like Minecraft will join his list of prominent roles, or at least the reaction to the movie's debut trailer indicates a potential flop. More than this, it is now a source of controversy for the actor.

In a recent interview, Valkyrae talked about her time on the movie's set, revealing that Momoa was allegedly "mistreating" the film crew amid issues filming the movie.

"I just saw him mistreat some of the crew," said the streamer. "And it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character, I don't know. But I was just surprised by how he treated some of the crew."

Valkyrae continued: "He was just really mad at them for not doing something right -- it was like setting up the shot and stuff. And he was just angry. Like really mad, and yelling. And so I was like, 'man this is not a good work environment'. I would not be happy working under these conditions.

Valkyrae has not followed up any of this with any additional details. Meanwhile, Momoa has not been drawn out for any type of comment, nor the Minecraft movie. At this point, we don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming Minecraft movie, click here.