Spider-Man 4 Director & The Penguin First Reactions

This episode of the podcast includes first reactions to DC's The Penguin and Transformers One, a review of Speak No Evil (2024), and Spider-Man 4's director discussion.

The ComicBook Nation crew discuss the MCU news that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Spider-Man 4 and break down the first reactions to The Batman spinoff series The Penguin, as well as the upcoming film Transformers One.

PLUS: A review of the new horror-thriller Speak No Evil and reactions to the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance.

Transformers One Reaction

Here's what ComicBook Nation – Anime Initiative host Evan Valentine had to say about his 4-star review of Transformers One:

I would be remiss by not calling this the best Transformers film since the 1980s animated film. If this is the future of the Transformers franchise, then Autobot and Decepticons fans have a bright future to look forward to indeed.

Speak No Evil Review

Here's what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said in his 4-star review of Speak No Evil:

Even with some groan-worthy moments of contrivance, it's hard to remember the last time a horror-thriller film has been executed as well, with as many strong performances, as Speak No Evil. It's another showcase of McAvoy's immense talent for creating unnerving characters (see also: Split), and a strong endorsement that James Watkins may have found his best lane as a horror filmmaker.

