Spider-Man 4 Director & The Penguin First Reactions
This episode of the podcast includes first reactions to DC's The Penguin and Transformers One, a review of Speak No Evil (2024), and Spider-Man 4's director discussion.
The ComicBook Nation crew discuss the MCU news that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Spider-Man 4 and break down the first reactions to The Batman spinoff series The Penguin, as well as the upcoming film Transformers One.
PLUS: A review of the new horror-thriller Speak No Evil and reactions to the final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance.
Transformers One Reaction
Here's what ComicBook Nation – Anime Initiative host Evan Valentine had to say about his 4-star review of Transformers One:
I would be remiss by not calling this the best Transformers film since the 1980s animated film. If this is the future of the Transformers franchise, then Autobot and Decepticons fans have a bright future to look forward to indeed.
Speak No Evil Review
Here's what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said in his 4-star review of Speak No Evil:
Even with some groan-worthy moments of contrivance, it's hard to remember the last time a horror-thriller film has been executed as well, with as many strong performances, as Speak No Evil. It's another showcase of McAvoy's immense talent for creating unnerving characters (see also: Split), and a strong endorsement that James Watkins may have found his best lane as a horror filmmaker.
Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!
ComicBook Nation is now a whole Nation of Podcasts! Make sure you get the latest from:
- COMICBOOK NATION LIVE SHOW
- BONUS! Rings of Power Season 2 Recap Show
- ANIME – Anime Initiative
- GAMING – Quick Save
- COMICS – The Pull List
There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!
- SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
- Listen via the media player embedded below.
- Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:
@ComicBookNation
@MattAguilarCB
@KofiOutlaw
@JanellWheeler
Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!
Trending Now:
-
1Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Console's Price
-
2Epic Games Store Makes Brand New Game Completely Free
-
3Chad McQueen, Karate Kid Star and Son of Steve Mcqueen Dies at 63
-
4New Cyberpunk 2077 Game Getting an Edgerunners Expansion Just as Fans Hoped
-
5Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Leak Has Fans Worried About Another Resident Evil 3 Situation