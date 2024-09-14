Cobra Kai Star William Zabka Posts Tribute to Karate Kid Co-Star Chad McQueen

Karate Kid star Chad McQueen died earlier this week at the age of 63 and now, his Karate Kid co-star William Zabka is paying tribute to him in a touching post to social media. On Friday, the Cobra Kai star took to social media to remember McQueen, offering up fond memories of the actor and sharing his love and sympathy to the family of the man he called his "dear friend & Cobra Kai brother 4 ever."

Sadly, we lost the legendary Chad McQueen yesterday. I have so many great memories of him when we were filming the “Karate Kid”. He was one of kind. He marched to the beat of his own drum and always made me laugh. We would caravan to set everyday — him in his silver Porsche,… pic.twitter.com/DLapeBBc4P — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) September 13, 2024

"Sadly, we lost the legendary Chad McQueen yesterday. I have so many great memories of him when we were filming the Karate Kid. He was one of a kind. He marched to the beat of his own drum and always made me laugh. We would caravan to set every day — him in his silver Porsche, music blasting — and me in my badass Honda Accord. He was the baddest of the OG Cobra's in the most fun and entertaining way," he wrote.

"I'm so thankful I had the chance to reconnect with him over the past few years. It was like no time had gone by at all. My love and deepest sympathies to his wife and family. RIP Chadwick — my dear friend & Cobra Kai brother 4 ever."

Born and raised in Los Angeles, McQueen was the son of legendary actor Steve McQueen and followed in his father's footsteps picking up not only his penchant for acting, but for automobiles, motorcycles, and racing as well. His first major movie role was in the 1978 film Skateboard, but his breakout role was 1984's The Karate Kid which saw him play Johnny Lawrence's sadistic sidekick Dutch. He also appeared in The Karate Kid Part II. While McQueen's acting career largely ended by the 2000s, he continued to be active in racing until a 2006 crash practicing for the Daytona Sports Car race. In 2010, he started McQueen Racing LLC. McQueen is survived by his wife Jeanie and his children, including son Steven who is himself an actor who has appeared in series such as The Vampire Diaries and Chicago Fire.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him," the family said in a statement. "He passed his passion, knowledge, and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather's as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."