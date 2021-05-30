Harambe Remembered as Internet Pays Tribute

Harambe died five years ago and people on social media are paying their respects. Back in 2016, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden had to act fast to try and save a 3-year-old visitor when he fell into the gorilla’s enclosure. The controversy over the slain gorilla was swift and seemingly everywhere on social media. Some were outraged that the ape had to lose his life for behaving like a wild animal. Others argued that the safety of visitors was paramount and that there shouldn’t be any exceptions. As the news continued to ripple out across the United States, there were sports jerseys printed and artwork made for Harambe. Ironically, he became a bit of a meme after his untimely demise. Cinco Zoo president had to step in front of cameras at the time and deliver an account of what happened.

5 years ago today... we lost a legend. RIP Harambe pic.twitter.com/c6udx9q7tE — Scuba Steve (@SchommerSteven) May 28, 2021

"The choice was made to put down, or shoot, Harambe, so he's gone," Maynard told the collected press. "We've never had a situation like this at the Cincinnati Zoo where a dangerous animal needed to be dispatched in an emergency situation… In an agitated situation, it may take quite a while for the tranquilizer to take effect. At the instant he would be hit, he would have a dramatic response."

