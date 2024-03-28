Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Responds to Miriam Margoyles Criticizing Adult Fans

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave is weighing in on co-star Miriam Margolyes' controversial comments about adult fans of the franchise. During an appearance at Dream It Con, Cave was asked her thoughts about Margolyes' comments. Margolyes had previously commented that she was "worried" about adult Harry Potter fans and that they "should be over that by now". Cave, who played Lavender Brown in three of the Harry Potter films, said it was "such a shame" and that she didn't like what was said.

"It's such a shame that that happened," Cave said (via Deadline). "You know how she is — she's just a bit funny. And I think she didn't mean for it to be taken like that; I hope. I really don't like that she said that."

Cave appeared in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

What Did Miriam Margolyes Say About Adult Harry Potter Fans?

During an appearance on New Zealand's 1News, Margolyes — who played Professor Pomono Sprout in the franchise — said she thinks Harry Potter is for children.

"I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now," Margolyes said. "It was 25 years ago, and it's for children. I think it's for children."

She went on to say that she still gets Cameo requests from adults wanting to use Potter-themed items in their life celebrations, though she shivers at the idea.

"They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We're having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?' I can't even think about it. No," she said before adding, "Harry Potter is wonderful. I'm very grateful to it."

Margolyes later doubled down on the comments when she went on Australia's ABC News Breakfast.

"I'm not unhappy about it. I just think that it's for children, and if your balls have dropped, then it's time to forget about it. You know, go on to other things," Margolyes said.

Harry Potter is Getting a Television Reboot

Announced in 2023, Harry Potter is getting a television reboot with a live-action television series. The series is currently eyeing a 2026 premiere date and a recent report indicated that the series might be one step closer to finding its showrunner. Per a report earlier this year. Francesca Gardiner (Succession), Tom Moran (The Devil's Hour) and Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are all in contention to lead the Harry Potter reboot. The report indicates that Gardiner, Moran, and Jordan will all have "the next couple of months" to fine-tune their pitches, with Warner Bros. planning to announce the showrunner at some point in June. Martha Hillier (The Last Kingdom) and Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) were also previously reported to have pitched on the project, but are no longer in contention.

The Harry Potter television series would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series, with executives previously hinting they hope the series spans a decade. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material."