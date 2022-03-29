Harry Potter Star Scarlett Byrne Gives Birth to Twins

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is now a mother of three. Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and also played Nora Hildegard on The Vampire Diaries, and her husband Cooper Hefner welcomed twin daughters on Saturday, March 26th. Hefner made the announcement of the twins’ birth in a post on Instagram where he shared photos of the new babies as well. Byrne and Hefner have a 19-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose, already.

“Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th,” Hefner wrote. “Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

“My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world,” Byrne wrote in a caption on her own Instagram post. “Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

Hefner is the son of the late Hugh Hefner. The couple married in a civil ceremony in November 2019. They welcomed daughter Betsy in August 2020. The couple first announced that they were expecting twins last November.

“Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring,” Hefner wrote at the time. “We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

Byrne’s new twins aren’t the only big of happy news among the cast of the Harry Potter films. Earlier this month, Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright announced that she had gotten married to Andrew Lococo. In her post, Wright called her wedding “the best day of [her] life.”

As for Byrne and her family, Hefner told PEOPLE that the couple are “over the moon” with the arrival of their twin daughters.

“Scarlett and I are over the moon that our two daughters have joined us in the world,” Hefner said. “Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with.”

