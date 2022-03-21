Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Just Got Married

Bonnie Wright, the actress, director, and activist best known for portraying Ginny Weasley across all eight Harry Potter films, has officially gotten married. Wright took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her now-husband, Andrew Lococo, tied the knot on Saturday, March 19th. The announcement was accompanied by a close-up video of their wedding rings, with Wright, whose filmography also includes The Sea and Separate We Come, Separate We Go, revealing that their wedding was “the best day of [her] life.” Wright was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrayed young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1, from 2011 to 2012. The post has gotten over 600,000 views on Instagram alone, as well as various congratulations from her Harry Potter co-stars, including Tom Felton and James Phelps.

Wright’s interpretation of Ginny earned her a legion of fans, with the young character growing into the romantic partner of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), with the pair canonically growing old and having children together. As Wright revealed in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she still takes into account where Ginny would be as a character in the present day.

“We know she became a professional Quidditch player, so she’s probably super sporty,” Wright shared at the time. “She’s probably jet-setting around the world, and the kids would be at Hogwarts and having more freedom. I have so much fun making these stories up! I often wonder what their house would look like, where would they be living, and what happens next.”

“She and Harry are, of course, still together and having lots of fun,” Wright continued. “He’s keeping things under control and busy being a dad.”

In a subsequent interview from 2021, Wright revealed why she is not in favor of a revival or reboot of the Harry Potter films anytime soon.

“I would hope that they keep it as it was,” Wright told People last year. “I think it’s like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different… For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it’s properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts… At the same time, I love the experience so much. And I know that the production and all of us would do it so well that no matter what they imagined, it would be brilliant.”

Congrats to Wright and Lococo!