HBO Max Integration Test Email Leaves Internet Confused

HBO Max has been in the streaming service landscape for a little over a year now, bringing buzzworthy shows, movies, and reunion specials to the masses. On Thursday night, however, the platform quickly became a topic of conversation on media — but for a wildly different reason. Around 9/8c Thursday night, a nondescript email labeled "Integration Test Email #1" was sent out to (seemingly) all email addresses with active accounts on HBO Max. The email did not contain any other details or information outside of the phrase "This template is used by integration tests only."

(Photo: ComicBook.com)

While (at the time of this writing) there's no telling exactly why HBO Max sent out the email, the Internet has taken it upon themselves to speak about the strange message, with the phrase "Integration Test Email" quickly trending on Twitter. Is it the weirdest possible way to announce an Integration Test Email show? Is it an attempt at stealth marketing for something like Westworld or The Matrix 4? Or was it just an accident? Either way, the Internet has thoughts — and here are just a few of them.