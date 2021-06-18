HBO Max Integration Test Email Leaves Internet Confused
HBO Max has been in the streaming service landscape for a little over a year now, bringing buzzworthy shows, movies, and reunion specials to the masses. On Thursday night, however, the platform quickly became a topic of conversation on media — but for a wildly different reason. Around 9/8c Thursday night, a nondescript email labeled "Integration Test Email #1" was sent out to (seemingly) all email addresses with active accounts on HBO Max. The email did not contain any other details or information outside of the phrase "This template is used by integration tests only."
While (at the time of this writing) there's no telling exactly why HBO Max sent out the email, the Internet has taken it upon themselves to speak about the strange message, with the phrase "Integration Test Email" quickly trending on Twitter. Is it the weirdest possible way to announce an Integration Test Email show? Is it an attempt at stealth marketing for something like Westworld or The Matrix 4? Or was it just an accident? Either way, the Internet has thoughts — and here are just a few of them.
The HBO Max intern sending out Integration Test Email #1 pic.twitter.com/sqfNR0bDXB— 🍃 (@MadamClinton) June 18, 2021
There are two types of people. Those who got the HBO Max integration test email, and mooches.— JT (@jts_tweets) June 18, 2021
solidarity to whomever caused that hbo max integration test email to go out— ashley fisher (@hauntedlatte) June 18, 2021
I hope Integration Test Email gets renewed for a second season #HBOMax— Matt (@Mattvsfood) June 18, 2021
Receiving an integration test email from @hbomax just made my night. It’s not TV it’s an integration test. pic.twitter.com/YUBwDsiL5w— Shawn Estes (@shawnestes) June 18, 2021
Me, waiting for the @hbomax "Integration Test #2" email. #hbo #HBOMax #devops pic.twitter.com/zbNRVKnoVk— Kevin Hewson (@kevinhewson) June 18, 2021
eagerly awaiting future Integration Test Emails pic.twitter.com/T0GUO3ZjrT— C. Lewis 🇺🇸 (@ctjlewis) June 18, 2021
Me, opening the Integration Test Email from HBO Max, hoping it was something regarding #Westworld Season 4... pic.twitter.com/hbOPZwItcy— Jo Garfein (@jopinionated) June 18, 2021
Saw Integration Test Email trending and thought he died pic.twitter.com/Bw1zILAbdo— Jada 😏 (@squiliamfancy) June 18, 2021
Hoping the Integration Test Email #1 I just got from @hbomax is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker. 🕊️🔫☮️— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2021