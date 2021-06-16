Westworld Star Teases Production Has Begun on Season 4

✖

Westworld fans, it's officially time to put yourself back online, because it looks like work on the series' fourth season is officially underway. Earlier this week, Jeffrey Wright, who stars as Bernard Lowe on the HBO series, took to Instagram to tease that production has begun on Season 4. The post, which you can check out below, shows a photo of a placard with the name of Wright's character, with the caption "Good morning... old friend." This comes after one of Wright's co-stars, Thandiwe Newton, teased in April that Season 4 "starts shooting soon."

While details are relatively scarce regarding Westworld Season 4, the explosive note that Season 3 ended on definitely left fans curious about what the future holds.

"From our perspective, we were not playing here anytime soon," co-creator Jonathan Nolan said shortly after Season 3 ended. "We gotta write it first. And so, it’s not an issue that we’re dealing with yet and we’re waiting for smarter people than us to come back and explain how this can be done safely. At the same time, we’ve got a lot of people who need to go back to work. So again, it’ll be a balancing act in terms of making sure that, you know — the show must go on, but it must go on safely. So balancing those two things against each other is something that we’re going to be talking about a lot later in the year."

Season 3 of Westworld also starred Newton as Maeve, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Aaron Paul as Caleb, Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac, and Ed Harris as The Man in Black.

"We’ve been very, very lucky to work with this cast, this crew, and now, partnering with Denise," Nolan also said last year. "When you have a show going like this, you want to stay as long as you’re telling a compelling story. We’re heading towards that end, but we haven’t completely mapped it out. At this point, part of the work is looking at the rest of the story we have to tell. It’s two impulses, one against the other. You don’t want to walk away from people who are as talented and cool as this. They’re all lovely, lovely people, and they love working together, we like working together. At the same time, you don’t want to outstay your welcome. You have a story to tell, and you want to go out without feeling like you’ve outstayed your welcome. So we’re trying to balance those things a bit."

Season 4 of Westworld does not currently have a release date. The first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.