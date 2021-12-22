Laurence Fishburne Swears He's Not In Matrix 4

✖

Before the pandemic, both Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4 were set to hit theatres on the same day in May. However, The Matrix 4 has been pushed to December, and John Wick 4 isn't being released until next year. Both movies are set to star Keanu Reeves but there's one actor who will, surprisingly, only be in one of the films: Laurence Fishburne. Fishburne is known to many for playing Morpheus in The Matrix and many fans were delighted when he re-teamed up with Reeves in the John Wick sequels. While he is expected to appear in John Wick 4, the actor recently confirmed once again that he won't be in the new Matrix movie.

During an interview with Jake Hamilton, Fishburne was asked about The Matrix 4. "I’m not involved, and you’ll have to talk to Lana Wachowski, and she’ll answer that question for you," Fishburne teased. You can check out the full interview in the tweet below:

“I’m not involved!” I told Laurence Fishburne that I couldn’t understand how he isn’t in THE MATRIX 4 — but he stands by the fact that his Morpheus isn’t featured in the film. Check it out and SUBSCRIBE! LINK: https://t.co/wSZo4Ja1dA pic.twitter.com/NtTqjuHtze — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) June 17, 2021

In addition to Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, the Matrix 4 cast does include some additional returning stars, including Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Franchise newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

We may not be seeing Morpheus again, but we are excited about Fishburne's return as John Wick's the Bowery King. In the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3, a gravely injured Wick was delivered to the Bowery King for protection, setting up the next movie. Fishburne recently told Collider that their relationship will go deeper than it did last time.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne shared while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

Are you bummed Fishburne isn't in Matrix 4? Do you believe him or do you think they're keeping him a surprise? Tell us in the comments!

Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on December 22nd. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now expected to be released on May 27, 2022.