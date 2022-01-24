Hershey’s Launching New Vanilla Frosting Kisses for Easter

With January winding to a close Spring is getting closer and closer and with that comes new treats and candies for upcoming holidays, including Easter. This year, Hershey’s is adding a new flavor of their iconic Kisses to their Easter lineup: Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme. The new kisses join a few other new offerings as well as some returning classics this year.

The Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme are cupcake-inspired, with the chocolate kisses filled with vanilla frosting flavored creme. They’re described as “a treat for those who grab a cupcake just to enjoy the frosting” and they come wrapped in plaid foils, making them a perfect springtime treat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also new this year are a few other items. There are Hershey’s Cookies ‘N” Creme Polka Dot Bunnies, the fan favorite chocolate bunny now in cookies ‘n’ creme made with pink, purple, and blue cookie pieces. There’s also Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs featuring pink, purple, and blue cookie pieces throughout a creamy Hershey’s egg wrapped in bright pink and blue polka dot foils. There are also Whoppers Bunny Tails, with a vanilla flavored creme outside and a classic malty inside.

“Eggs and bunnies are always front and center during the Easter season, so this year we’re going all out with the Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Bunnies and Eggs, and Whoppers Bunny Tails,” Briant Giles, Manager of the Easter season said in a statement. “Families can always look to Hershey to provide iconic treats for their Easter baskets, but also to find something new in the candy aisle for the season, such as our Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting Flavored Creme – the perfect fit for springtime get-togethers!”

These new items join beloved returning classics including Cadbury Creme Eggs, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, and Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate Meltaway Roses. Availability information wasn’t specified, but candy fans should probably expect that these holiday offerings to be available only for a limited time.

What is your favorite Easter candy? Will you be giving any of the new Hershey’s Easter items a try this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.