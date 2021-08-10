Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Hershey's for New S'mores Doughnuts

✖

Tuesday is National S'mores Day and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Hershey's for two brand new flavors to let doughnut fans satisfy their love of s'mores while also indulging in their love of doughnuts as well. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced the S'mores Classic Doughnut and S'mores Fudge Cake Doughnut, both of which will be available for a limited time.

The S'mores Classic Doughnut is described as a doughnut filled with marshmallow kreme, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow kreme, and chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs. The S'mores Fudge Cake Doughnut is described as a Hershey's fudge cake doughnut dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey's chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips.

“We’re teaming up with Hershey’s, one of the key ingredients for any s’more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Did this make you want S'more?!😉@Hersheys chocolatey meltiness, Krispy Kreme🍩 goodness, in one delicious treat starting TODAY! S'mores doughnuts available, while supplies last! #NationalSmoresDay #krispykreme Participating US & CAN shops. All info here https://t.co/Q8ANHIorpO pic.twitter.com/ysp1nq7qWa — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 10, 2021

The S'mores Classic Doughnut and S'mores Fudge Cake Doughnut are both available starting Tuesday, August 10th and will be available for a limited time while supplies last at participating locations nationwide.

The new doughnuts are not the first time Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey's. Back in 2018, they teamed up for the Hershey's Gold doughnut in celebration of the 2018 Winter Olympics. These new flavors are also just the latest from Krispy Kreme who has been offering a variety of interesting limited-time releases this year. Back in June, Krispy Kreme offered a Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut as a one-day-only offering in celebration of the final "supermoon" of the year and before that, they launched a Lemonade Glaze Doughnut.

Will you be checking out the two new s'mores inspired doughnuts for National S'mores Day? Let us know in the comments!