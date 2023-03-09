Hidden Valley Ranch Debuts Ice Cream for National Ranch Day

National Ranch Day is coming up on Friday, March 10th and this year, Hidden Valley Ranch is partnering with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for a truly unique way to enjoy the beloved flavor: ice cream. On Thursday, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced their new spring flavor lineup including all new exclusive Hidden Valley Ranch flavor. The full lineup will be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide.

"We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything — pizza, carrots, French fries — but ice cream is a first for us," Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch said in a statement. "We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfectly salty crunch."

According to the brand, the Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen flavor combines the flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness, making it a unique spin on a fan favorite frozen treat. Also included in the spring flavor lineup are Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker, and Limoncello Cake. They will be available at 3500 Walmart stores nationwide from March 20th through May 28th.

"We're so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch," Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream said. "We have done some creative collaborations and can't wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials."

What do you think? Will you be giving Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream a try? What is your favorite way to enjoy ranch? Which of the other spring ice cream flavors are you most interested in trying? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!