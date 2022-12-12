Netflix Partners With Van Leeuwen For Glass Onion Inspired Ice Cream

Everyone loves a good mystery and ice cream now, ahead of the launch of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix, the streamer has partnered with Van Leeuwen to launch a new, limited-edition flavor — described as their most "killer" yet — to celebrate the latest Benoit Blanc mystery. On Monday, the ice cream brand announced their new Glass Onion ice cream flavor which will be available beginning December 12th.

The dessert is described as being "full of mysterious yet delicious" ingredients, all of which pay homage to Glass Onion. The ice cream contains Van Leeuwen's signature vanilla ice cream, a touch of greek yogurt to transport you to the world of the film, honeycomb candy that gives a glass-like crunch, and it's all topped off with a swirl of bourbon, caramelized onion jam. The brand even had a little fun challenging the film's cast and filmmaker Rian Johnson to a taste test. You can check out that video below.

Fans can get their hands on this new, limited-edition flavor both by the scoop and by the pint at Van Leeuwen locations in New York City and Los Angeles. It's also available for shipping starting Monday, December 12th at 12pm ET and you can go here for more information. Additionally, Netflix and Van Leeuwen will be giving away free mystery scoops in Los Angeles on December 16th at the Glass Onion Live Experience and in New. York City on December 23rd in Union Square.

What is Knives Out 2 about?

In Glass Onion, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is. The film will also star Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman recently told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Are you excited for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released on Netflix on December 23rd.